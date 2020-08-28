Grandaddy to share piano version of ‘The Sophtware Slump’ for 20th anniversary

Grandaddy have announced an extensive 20th anniversary reissue of their lauded album ‘The Sophtware Slump’.

Included in the reissue package is new album ‘The Sophtware Slump ….. on a wooden piano’, which sees frontman Jason Lytle performing the entirety of ‘The Sophtware Slump’ solo on piano.

The new issue is set to come out on November 20 via Dangerbird, and will also feature a fully re-mastered version of the 2000 album, and the first vinyl release of two of the band’s EPs, ‘Signal To Snow Ratio’ and ‘Through A Frosty Plate Glass’.

“Because of the pandemic, all of the sudden, I was looking at a real deadline to make the damn thing,” Lytle said of the new piano album in a statement. “Here we go, just like the old days.”

The band’s guitarist Jim Fairchild added: “With the scope of what Grandaddy has done and what Jason has done in his career, I thought there was room to pay greater attention to my favourite view of him, which is as a songwriter.”

Pre-order the new reissues here, and see the tracklisting for ‘The Sophtware Slump ….. on a wooden piano’ below.

01 He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot (Piano Version)

02 Hewlett’s Daughter (Piano Version)

03 Jed the Humanoid (Piano Version)

04 The Crystal Lake (Piano Version)

05 Chartsengrafs (Piano Version)

06 Underneath the Weeping Willow (Piano Version)

07 Broken Household Appliance National Forest (Piano Version)

08 Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version)

09 E. Knievel Interlude (The Perils of Keeping It Real) (Piano Version)

10 Miner At The Dial-a-View (Piano Version)

11 So You’ll Aim Toward the Sky (Piano Version)