Grandson announces details of his debut album, ‘Death of an Optimist’

Grandson has revealed the details of his forthcoming debut full-length album, ‘Death of an Optimist’.
Set for release on December 4 through Fueled By Ramen, Grandson described the nature of the upcoming release in a press statement. The socially-aware rocker said, “It is both an origin story and an obituary navigating hope, anxiety, and the state of optimism in 2020.”
To mark the announcement, Grandson has also dropped a new single, entitled ‘Dirty’, released with an official music video created with his frequent collaborator Karl Jungquist.
‘Dirty’ follows on from the release of singles ‘Riptide’ (co-produced by Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park) and ‘Identity’, which will also feature on the new album. Find the full tracklist below.
‘Death of an Optimist’ is the first full-length offering from Grandson – aka Jordan Edward Benjamin – since the release of his debut EP trilogy, ‘A Modern Tragedy Vol. 1’ in 2018, followed by volumes 2 and 3 in 2019.
The tracklist of Grandson’s ‘Death of an Optimist’ is:
1. ‘Death of an Optimist //Intro’
2. ‘In Over My Head’
3. ‘Identity’
4. ‘Left Behind’
5. ‘Dirty’
6. ‘The Ballad of G and X // Interlude’
7. ‘We Did It’
8. ‘WW3’
9. ‘Riptide’
10. ‘Pain Shopping’
11. ‘Drop Dead’
12. ‘Welcome to Paradise//Outro’