Grandson announces new album ‘I Love You, I’m Trying’ with pulsating single ‘Drones’

Grandson has confirmed details of his second album ‘I Love You, I’m Trying’ and shared new single ‘Drones’ – check it out below.

‘I Love You, I’m Trying’ is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Death Of An Optimist’ and is due for release May 5 via the legendary Fueled By Ramen.

“I’m painting the intimate portrait of myself I know how – covering themes of self harm, family trauma, the hidden side of life on the road, and so much more,” grandson said about the record.

“This is the album that 16 year old me needed,” he continued. “This is the album I was scared to write and the album fans of mine deserve to hear. Above all, this is the album where I face a big question: can I handle the changes life throws at me, and if this all that there is to life, can it be enough to be happy?”

The announcement comes alongside aggy new single ‘Drones’.

“’Drones’ is a twisting, spiralling journey through the lies we tell ourselves to get through the day when the hard truth may bury us,” Grandson explained.

“I wanted to pay homage to bands like Tool and System Of A Down [who are] known for unpredictable time signatures but bring 808s and hip hop into it.”

‘I Love You, I’m Trying’ tracklist:



1. ‘Two Along Their Way’

2. ‘Eulogy’

3. ‘Something To Hide’

4.’’Drones’

5. ‘I Love You, I’m Trying’

6.’Half My Heart’

7. ‘When the Bomb Goes’

8. ‘Enough’

9. ‘Murderer’

10. ‘I Will Be Here When You’re Ready To Wake Up’ (ft. Wafia)

11. ‘Heather’

12 ‘Stuck Here With Me’

Grandson will be supporting the release of ‘I Love You, I’m Trying’ with a UK headline tour. Kicking off in Leeds on September 8, the run of shows will finish with two gigs at London’s Electric Ballroom. Tickets are onsale now and available here.

Grandson plays:

September

08 – Leeds, Stylus

09 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

10 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

13 – Manchester, Academy 2

14 – London, Electric Ballroom

15 – London. Electric Ballroom