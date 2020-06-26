Watch the video for Grandson’s explosive new song ‘Identity’

Grandson has released an explosive new single called ‘Identity’ – listen to it below.

The video accompanying the new song sees the socially-aware rocker struggling with his identity as he sits in a classroom among a group of mannequins while a teacher writes things like, “I’m the system at large,” and, “Today is the day,” on a chalk board.

Speaking about the new song, Grandson said: “‘Identity’ is the first step down a dark rabbit hole from the mind of grandson, where a boy born into a world of conformity and obedience must confront and destroy his own demons in order to destroy the system he lives in from within.”

He continued: “This is the first chapter in the story of how I became grandson. The personification of the demons I’ve struggled with in my own head as I found my voice, and the very real fear every idealist has that all their effort will be for nothing.”

Watch the video for ‘Identity’ below:

Speaking to NME last year, Grandson discussed how difficult it can be to articulate your feelings when you’re going through a tough time.

“By admitting that there is something broken, there is hope that you’re going to fix it,” he explained. “Just by showing up and being willing to confront these things that make me mad, I’m sending a message that it’s not so far gone that we can’t even talk about it. I hope people feel excited to take on the challenges that they face, rather than a sense of hopelessness.”

He also talked about how important it is for young people to vote. “If young people don’t feel like they have a voice, if they stay home on election day, that’s how the virus spreads,” he said.

“There are some people who say your vote doesn’t matter and they’re full of shit. Your voice is incredibly important and we need it more than ever but I’m not going to sell you a doomsday scenario to get you to think that it matters. It matters because it matters.”