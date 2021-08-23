Grapevine Gathering postpones festival dates to January 2022

Grapevine Gathering has postponed their three forthcoming dates to early next year, citing the ongoing COVID-induced lockdowns in New South Wales and Victoria.

The festival, which sports a lineup including Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants, Vera Blue, The Veronicas, San Cisco, CC:DISCO!, King Stingray and more, was set to take place across October, with dates in WA’s Swan Valley, NSW’s Hunter Valley and Victoria’s Yarra Valley.

However, these events will now take place on January 8, 15 and 22 respectively, with all previously-announced acts returning for the new dates.

In a press statement, the event’s organisers said, “We know everything feels pretty doom and gloom at the moment but we’re feeling positive Australia is going to be in a much better position by January and these new summer dates can give us all something to look forward to.”

This postponement is the latest blow for the festival, which had to cancel its 2020 event completely due to the pandemic. Ahead of that, Two Door Cinema Club, Flight Facilities, Mallrat and more all played the 2019 incarnation of the festival.

Grapevine Gathering is the latest festival to postpone to 2022 in light of NSW and Victoria’s ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks. Splendour In The Grass announced last week that it will no longer be happening in November as planned, instead taking place in July of next year, with Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator still booked to headline.