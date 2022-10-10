Grapevine Gathering Victoria 2022 has been cancelled

The October 2022 edition of Grapvine Gathering Victoria has been cancelled, organisers announced on social media over the weekend.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday October 8, Grapevine Gathering VIC organisers blamed the ongoing effects of the extreme weather event known as La Niña as the cause for the cancellation of its event at Rotherford, Victoria. “This is not the kind of ‘pour’ we had in mind,” the post read.

“Overnight we have experienced even more rainfall, and as a result, we, together with the authorities, have deemed Grapevine Gathering VIC unsafe to go ahead.”

The post explained that while the main festival arena remained unimpaired by the weather, roads leading into the festival site were submerged underwater. “We are unable to safely get cars or buses in and out of the event,” the post explained.

The post also detailed how the site’s evacuation points were also underwater, making it unsafe to evacuate anyone should an emergency occur.

The post concluded: “Rest assured, we’ll be back on the vine in no time & Grapevine VIC 2023 will be our finest yet.”

With artists like The Kooks, Peking Duk, Ball Park Music and The Veronicas among others slated to perform, the festival’s Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia iterations are still scheduled to go ahead at the time of writing. Details on those dates and venues are available here.

Last month, Strawberry Fields Festival announced the cancellation of its second event of the year owing to the ongoing effects of La Niña and flooding on the Murray River – directly adjacent to their festival site.

Back in August, Output Weekender was also cancelled due to extreme weather conditions, while July saw Splendour In The Grass cancel its main stage performances on day one of the three-day festival after heavy rainfall led to site flooding.