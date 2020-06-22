Grateful Dead announce organic deodorant line

The Grateful Dead have teamed up with body care company North Coast Organics to release five uniquely scented deodorants.

“I have been a Dead Head since 1999,” North Coast Organics founder Nathan Morin said in a statement.

“The music and spirit of the Grateful Dead have influenced my company’s core principles of service, veganism, and organic agriculture. The Grateful Dead have inspired us to stay true to our main mission of social responsibility. We took care in creating special essential oil blends that reference the Grateful Dead’s music.”

Each deodorant is USDA-certified organic and handmade in small batches from 100 per cent natural vegan ingredients. The five fragrances include ‘Skull and Roses’ (lavender and rose), ‘Sunshine’ (blood orange and bergamot), ‘Timber’ (Douglas fir and sage), ‘Workingman’s’ (cedarwood and juniper) and unscented. Find more details on the line of deodorants here.

“Along with our love of the music, Dead Heads also often identify themselves as socially and environmentally conscious, and with that awareness is a love of the world around us, and the desire to help protect it,” said Grateful Dead’s longtime manager and archivist David Lemieux.

“That goes for ourselves as well. As much as it’s important to be mindful of what we put into our bodies, it’s also essential to be aware of what we put onto our bodies. We’re so happy that a company like North Coast Organics exists, as they share our love of organic, healthful products for the body. Ethical and kind, North Coast Organics lives and functions as we do, with an awareness that the future’s here, we are it, and we need to take care of the planet and ourselves.”

Recently, the Grateful Dead launched a new weekly livestream series titled Shakedown Stream, where they share full concert recordings from their lengthy tenure.