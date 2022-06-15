Grazer announce debut album ‘Melancholics Anonymous’, share ‘These Days (Pass Me By)’

Melbourne dream pop outfit Grazer have shared details of their debut studio album ‘Melancholics Anonymous’, as well as sharing its lead single.

The album, announced today (June 15), serves as the official follow-up to the band’s eponymous 2020 EP. Since its release, the duo has shared a string of stand-alone singles: ‘How Many Times’, ‘In Sight’, ‘Why Bother’, ‘Nostalgia Seed’, ‘Without You’, ‘Reunion’ and ‘Hyper-Normal’. None of these songs, however, will feature on the album.

To coincide with the announcement of ‘Melancholics Anonymous’, the duo have released the album’s lead single – entitled ‘These Days (Pass Me By)’. An accompanying music video has also been shared, which depicts the two members performing the song in front of a velvet curtain. Watch it below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, band member Matthew Spiller explained that the song’s creation originally stemmed from “a single reversed snare sample”.

“This song was a really interesting opportunity to explore a digital percussion section,” he said. “In the vocals, we really liked pairing my vocal fry with Mollie [Wilson]’s loftier backing.”

Spiller also noted the influence of the TV show Twin Peaks on the aesthetic of the music video: “In the show, the black lodge was a place where time seemed to warp and stand still,” he said, “so our repeated refrain [of] ‘these days pass me by’ recalls this unending dream state.”

In January, Grazer were included in The NME 100, a list of essential emerging artists to watch in 2022. In the list, NME described the duo as “delicate, pulsing shoegaze that’s dripping with pristine melodies and an after-hours atmosphere”.

“Even the songs that edge closer to melancholy don’t lose their radiant beauty, especially when the pair sing together,” it read.

Advertisement

‘Melancholics Anonymous’ is set for release on August 12 via Cascine. The band are also set to play a single launch show in their native Melbourne on Friday June 24 at the Evelyn Hotel. Tickets for the launch are on-sale now via Oztix.