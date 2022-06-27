Great Gable announce national tour for ‘On The Wall In The Morning Light’

Great Gable have announced a 13-date national tour in support of their forthcoming second album, ‘On The Wall In The Morning Light’.

The run will kick off in Adelaide on October 7, when the Perth indie-rockers take to the stage at the Lion Arts Factory. They’ll head to Hobart next, before knocking out a trio of Victorian shows (in Melbourne, Ballarat and Geelong) and four NSW dates (in Coffs Harbour, Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong) throughout the rest of the month.

Across the first weekend of November, Great Gable will perform in Brisbane, Byron Bay and Maroochydore. They’ll wrap it up with hometown show the following Friday (November 11), performing at Perth’s Astor Theatre.

The run will be supported by fellow Perth indie-rockers Dice, as well as Melbourne soul artist Velvet Bloom. Both openers will sit one date out – Dice won’t appear in Hobart, and Bloom will be absent for the Ballarat show. Tickets for all dates of the tour are on sale now – find them here.

‘On The Wall In The Morning Light’ is set to arrive on July 8 via Matt Corby‘s Rainbow Valley Records. Thus far, Great Gable have released four singles from the album: ‘Hazy’, ‘Another Day’, ‘Our Love’ and ‘Dancing Shoes’. They performed the lattermost song for triple j at the start of June, alongside their Like a Version cover of Owl City‘s ‘Fireflies’.

Great Gable dropped their debut album ‘Tracing Faces’, in August 2020. It was featured in NME‘s roundup of the top Australian album picks for that month, with Alex Gallagher writing: “There’s an earnestness to what Great Gable do that makes them difficult not to find charming, with singer Alex Whiteman’s from-the-hip reflections on love, loss and mental health feeling like an authentic snapshot of a period in the band’s lives.”

Great Gable’s ‘On The Wall In The Morning Light’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 7 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 8 – Hobart, Altar *

Thursday 13 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Friday 14 – Ballarat, Volta **

Saturday 15 – Geelong, Barwon Club

Wednesday 26 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Thursday 27 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday 28 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 29 – Wollongong, Uni Bar

NOVEMBER

Friday 4 – Brisbane, The Brightside Carpark

Saturday 5 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Sunday 6 – Maroochydore, Solbar

Friday 11 – Perth, Astor Theatre

* – Dice not appearing

** – Velvet Bloom not appearing