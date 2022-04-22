Great Gable share new single ‘Dancing Shoes’ and announce second album

Perth’s Great Gable have announced their second studio album, ‘On The Wall In The Morning Light’.

The follow-up to 2020 debut ‘Tracing Faces’ is set to arrive on July 8 via Matt Corby‘s Rainbow Valley Records. To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared ‘Dancing Shoes’, a spry, effervescent new single that’s about “taking chances”, according to guitarist Matt Preen.

“It’s about not knowing what might happen, but putting yourself in a vulnerable position can lead to the most wonderful and loveliest moments.”

‘Dancing Shoes’ is the fourth single to be lifted from ‘On The Wall In The Morning Light’, following on from ‘Hazy’, ‘Another Day’ and ‘Our Love’, a lyric from which the new album takes its name.

As with ‘Tracing Faces’, the new album was recorded with Corby and Alex Henrikkson. Each member worked separately during lockdowns, reuniting in person in-between, before arriving at Corby and Henrikkson’s new Rainbow Valley Studios to record. They spent close to a month living and working at the site, located near Byron Bay.

Upon its release, NME praised ‘Tracing Faces’ for its “captivating, sun-drenched guitar-pop”, calling it “richly textural while undeniably hooky and upbeat.”

Next month, the band will play a rescheduled gig at the Northern in Byron Bay, before embarking on a string of Western Australian dates along with a New Zealand tour in June. Find all dates and details here.