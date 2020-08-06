Great Gable drop debut LP ‘Tracing Faces’, share title track’s video

Great Gable have shared a new music video for the title track of their debut album ‘Tracing Faces’, released today (August 7).

The clip was filmed in Western Australia’s Quinninup wilderness by Daniel Hildebrand and features fuzzy, VHS-style footage. Watch it below.

The Perth four-piece wrote their debut album while holed up in a cabin in WA’s Karri forests, later taking it to The Music Farm in Byron Bay for recording. It was produced by Matt Corby and frequent Corby collaborator Alex Henriksson.

Of the title track, guitarist Matt Preen said “it was one we felt that producers Matt Corby and Alex Henriksson would have a lot to add to.”

“Sonically we wanted an old school vintage vibe and they both have such command with those sounds.”

“They helped us bring out the best in our songs and really inspired us,” drummer Callum Guy added.

Great Gable shared three singles in the lead up to the album’s release, dropping the first, ‘All My Friends’, in February, followed by ‘Blur’ and ‘I Wonder’.

The band had scheduled a national tour for April, which has been pushed back due to COVID. Now set for October and November, they’ll be playing most capital cities, with regional shows in Torquay and Byron Bay.