Today (February 21), West Australian rockers Great Gable shared the new single ‘All My Friends’, and headline tour dates across Australia and New Zealand. Find the song and all tour dates below.

‘All My Friends’ is the first single from Great Gable’s debut album. It was recorded and produced by Alex Henriksson and Matt Corby. In a press statement, Great Gable lead singer Alex Whiteman said the track is about working toward self-forgiveness after hurting a close friend.

“It’s coming to peace with the mistakes you’ve made in a relationship and accepting that you’re allowed to move on,” he said. Listen to the song here:

The song lends its name to Great Gable’s upcoming tour, which will kick off in Adelaide in April, before heading through Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and finishing in their hometown of Perth in June.

Perth nu-soul R&B producer Jamilla will join Great Gable on all dates, while Airline Food, Velvet Bloom and Corduroy will open the shows in Perth, the Australian east coast and New Zealand respectively.

An undetermined portion of the tour’s sales will go towards FEAT, an initiative that allows artists to balance their carbon footprint from touring by investing in new and existing solar farms around Australia.

Great Gable’s All My Friends 2020 tour dates are:

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (April 9)

Melbourne, Howler (10)

Sydney, Crowbar (17)

Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth (19)

Christchurch, NZ, Cassels Blue Smoke (24)

Wellington, NZ, San Fran (26)

Auckland, NZ, Tuning Fork (May 2)

Perth, Badlands (June 20)

