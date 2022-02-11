Great Gable share dreamy new single ‘Our Love’, extend upcoming tour

Ahead of their sprawling headline tour across Australia and New Zealand, Great Gable have added three new shows in Western Australia, and released a dreamy new single titled ‘Our Love’.

Co-produced by Matt Corby and Alex Henriksson (a frequent collaborator of Corby’s, with whom Great Gable also worked on their 2020 album, ‘Trading Faces’), the track sees frontman Alex Whiteman singing wistfully over a layered palette of warm, nostalgic guitars.

“It’s about the morning sun coming through your bedroom window and shining on the one you love,” Whiteman said in a press release.

Have a listen to ‘Our Love’ below:

‘Our Love’ is Great Gable’s third single to follow the release of ‘Trading Faces’ – which landed back in August of 2020 – after the band shared ‘Hazy’ last September, and ‘Another Day’ in December. The former marked Great Gable’s first release on Corby’s own Rainbow Valley Records imprint.

As for their upcoming tour, Great Gable have added a trio of new shows in their home state of WA. The first will go down next weekend, with the band playing at Perth’s Indian Ocean Hotel on Friday February 18. Come Thursday March 10, they’ll play the Prince of Wales in Bunbury, and on Friday March 11, they’ll take to The River on the Margaret River.

From there – as previously announced – Great Gable will hit stages in Hobart, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Byron Bay, Brisbane and Adelaide, before wrapping up with another Perth show at the Astor Theatre. Tickets for all dates of the run can be found on the band’s website.