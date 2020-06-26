Great Gable share lush new single ‘I Wonder’

Perth indie rockers Great Gable have shared ‘I Wonder’, the latest single to come from their forthcoming debut album ‘Tracing Faces’.

According to singer/guitarist Alex Whiteman, the lush, sprawling track captures “a snapshot of the first couple weeks of dating someone and not knowing how they feel”.

Listen below:

Advertisement

‘I Wonder’ marks the third single to be shared from ‘Tracing Faces’, following ‘Blur’ and lead single ‘All My Friends’. The album is set for an August 7 release via ADA.

Great Gable recorded ‘Tracing Faces’ at The Music Farm in Byron Bay, with bassist Chris Bye citing the natural surrounds as a significant influence on the “overall vibe” of the record. Matt Corby and Alex Heriksson both handled production duties, with drummer Callum Guy adding that the pair “helped us bring out the best in our songs and really inspired us”.

Great Gable were scheduled to hit the road back in April, but they’ve since rescheduled those dates to October and November this year. Adding new regional stops in Byron Bay, Maroochydore, Hobart, Torquay and Wollongong, they’ll be joined on the road by Velvet Bloom and Jamilla.

Great Gable’s rescheduled Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 1 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Saturday 3 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Sunday 4 – Maroochydore, Solbar

Thursday 8 – Hobart, Altar Bar

Friday 9 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Saturday 10 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Sunday 11 – Melbourne, Wrangler (U18)

Thursday 15 – Wollongong, UOW Unibar

Friday 16 – Sydney, The Factory



NOVEMBER

Thursday 5 – Adelaide, Fat Controller

Friday 6 – Perth, The Rosemount