Great Gable share music video for ‘Sidewalk’, release new album ‘On The Wall In The Morning Light’

Great Gable have released their sophomore album ‘On The Wall In The Morning Light’, sharing a music video for single ‘Sidewalk’ to mark the announcement.

A mellow cut, ‘Sidewalk’ arrived just days before the record, thrumming with fuzzy guitars, hazy production and laid-back vocals from frontman Alex Whiteman.

It was released alongside an accompanying music video, filmed and produced by Andrew Briggs. The clip sees Whiteman taking a stroll around his suburban neighbourhood, interspersed with footage of the band jamming in a sunny backyard. Check it out below.

Advertisement

“We are so so proud of this one,” the band shared on Instagram upon the arrival of ‘On The Wall In The Morning Light’. “A long time in the making, we’re happy to say this album now finally belongs to you.”

They previewed the record with a number of singles in the lead-up to its release, including ‘Hazy’, ‘Another Day’, ‘Our Love’, ‘Dancing Shoes’ and the aforementioned ‘Sidewalk’.

The outfit will be taking the LP on tour later this year, with shows scheduled throughout October and November, kicking off in Adelaide and wrapping up in Perth. Tickets are available here.

‘In The Wall In The Morning Light’ made it into NME‘s top 10 Australian picks for July, with Ellie Robinson describing it as “a palpably down-to-earth, human sounding record, on which the performances are tight, but don’t feel forced or overworked”.