Great Gable share new single ‘Hazy’, announce 2022 tour

Perth four-piece Great Gable have returned with their first new music since debut album ‘Tracing Faces’, sharing new single ‘Hazy’.

It’s a warm, melodic cut that builds on and evolves from the sparkling guitar-pop the band introduced with their debut last year. “It’s about trying your best to stay positive during uncertain times,” explains bassist Chris Bye.

‘Hazy’ arrives alongside a video directed by Jeremy Hancock that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the song’s recording at the idyllic Rainbow Valley. Watch that below:

‘Hazy’ also marks Great Gable’s first release on new label Rainbow Valley Records, after label founders Matt Corby and Alex Henriksson served as producers on last year’s ‘Tracing Faces’.

To coincide with the single, Great Gable have also announced a headline Australian tour for next year. The band will kick off the run of dates in Hobart next March, continuing along to Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Byron Bay and Brisbane before wrapping up in Adelaide in April. Tickets are on sale now.

Great Gable’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 17 – Hobart, Altar

Saturday 19 – Melbourne, Croxton

Friday 25 – Canberra, UC Hub

Saturday 26 – Sydney, Manning Bar

APRIL

Friday 1 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Saturday 2 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 8 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory