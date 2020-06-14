Great Southern Nights music festival announced for November 2020

A slew of Australian artists have been enlisted for a new live music initiative, Great Southern Nights.

Acts such as Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum, Tones and I, Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins and Birds of Tokyo are among many the festival’s many headliners.

The festival aims to bring 1000 “COVID-safe gigs” to Sydney and regional New South Wales. It serves as an effort to revive Australian live music, affected due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March.

Great Southern Nights will take place across three weeks in November this year. The full lineup will be curated by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), as well as an industry advisory committee.

Tash Sultana told The Sydney Morning Herald that she expected the new festival to be akin to “Christmas Day to musicians in 2020.”

“Honestly, we’ve all been waiting patiently for the last few months to even say the words ‘I’m playing a show again,'” Sultana said.

Barnes also agreed with the sentiment, saying the event would greatly benefit the live music industry.

“I know fans are hungry for live music, while lots of musos and roadies are just plain hungry,” he said.

“All these shows will be a great way to kick start the live music sector.”

Expressions of interest for both fans and musicians can be submitted via the festival’s website.