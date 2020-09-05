Ocean Alley, Amy Shark and Jack River to play Great Southern Nights in November

Great Southern Nights has shared over 50 artists who will play across their 1000 government-supported gigs in November.

Ocean Alley, Amy Shark, A.B Original, Julia Stone, Jack River, The Presets and Kasey Chambers with Troy Cassar-Daley are the latest to be revealed for the newly-stated live music initiative.

These names join the previously announced Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum, Tones and I, Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins and Birds of Tokyo.

The festival aims to bring 1000 “COVID-safe gigs” to Sydney and regional New South Wales. It serves as an effort to revive Australian live music, affected due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March.

Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said, “we are excited to get this COVIDSafe show on the road in consultation with NSW Health.

“The calibre of artists who have put their hand up to be part of the inaugural Great Southern Nights event is fantastic, and we’re stoked that many artists have asked to play in regional NSW.

“To have acts like The Rubens, Jack River and Tex Perkins among the lineup demonstrates how Great Southern Nights will showcase the diversity of Australia’s music scene against the backdrop of our great state.”

Great Southern Nights will take place across three weeks in November this year. The full lineup has been curated by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), as well as an industry advisory committee.

“We’re on track for big-name Australian artists to play in the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Country NSW, the Hunter, North Coast, Outback NSW, the South Coast and Sydney, and the program is developing every day.

Advertisement “Plus, we have around 900 gigs with established and emerging artists being programmed by Sydney and NSW venues in collaboration with ARIA. Great Southern Nights will make a real difference for communities recovering from drought, bushfires and COVID-19.”

The full program of dates and venues are yet to be released. Keep up to date via the festival’s website.