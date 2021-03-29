Greater Brisbane shows on hold as city enters snap three-day lockdown

The Queensland Government has announced a brief three-day lockdown in Greater Brisbane, meaning all live events in the area are effectively cancelled or postponed.

The lockdown was announced this morning (March 29) in an effort to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak from spreading further. As the ABC reports, Queensland recorded four locally acquired cases overnight, two of which are linked to a man who tested positive to the contagious UK strain last week. The other two cases have an unknown origin.

From 5pm AEDT today, residents in the local government areas of Brisbane, Ipswich, Moreton Bay, Logan and Redlands can only leave home to buy essential items, work or study, exercise and seek health care or give care to others.

Masks will also be mandatory indoors, with restrictions set to be reviewed on Wednesday evening (March 31).

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the lockdown was essential to “get on top of the contact tracing” which is currently underway.

“This is a huge job now that we have to do because we’ve got more of this community transmission,” Palaszczuk said.

“I know this will mean some disruption to people’s lives but we’ve done this before and we’ve got through it over those three days in the past and if everyone does the right thing, I’m sure that we will be able to get through it again.”

BREAKING: Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown and restrictions will come into place across Queensland after cases of COVID-19 transmission were detected in the community.

Up until this point, ticketed venues in Queensland have been permitted to make use of 100 per cent of their seated capacity. Dancing has been allowed at all indoor and outdoor venues and open-air stadiums have also been operating at full seated capacity.