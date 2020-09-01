Greatest Hits announce debut EP, ‘Volume One’, drop new single

East Coast outfit Greatest Hits have announced the forthcoming release of their debut EP, ‘Volume One’. To mark the announcement, the indie rock outfit have also dropped a new single, entitled ‘Growler, A Little Bit Of Everyone’.

Their debut offering is slated for release on September 25, and will feature the band’s previous singles, ‘Mortal’, ‘Trying’ and ‘Phil, Slow It Down’, in addition to two more unreleased songs.

Listen to ‘Growler, A Little Bit Of Everyone’ below:

Advertisement

According to a press release, the new single is “playing off the concept of identity, the track stays true to the quintessential Greatest Hits’ lyrical sarcasm”.

Of the song, band founder Ryan Cooper said, “This song is about the idea of ‘borrowed identity’ – adopting bits and pieces of people/things around us, that we wish we were like, and forming our own jigsaw persona.”

Greatest Hits is the brainchild of Cooper and Josh Macyntire (Marmozets/Dream Ceremony), formed when the two were living in England.

After creating a handful of “half-baked demos” and recruiting several English musicians to play their debut live show, Greatest Hits managed to secure support slots across the country for Halfnoise, Holy Wave, The Districts and more. The band went on to play festival slots at Live at Leeds, This Must Be the Place and Leeds Emerging.

Advertisement

Half the band were forced to leave the UK due to visa issues, and stopped over at Nashville and New York to write and record their debut single ‘Mortals’. After returning to Australia and experiencing another lineup shuffle, Greatest Hits currently perform as a trio, consisting of Ryan Cooper, Chelsea Foley and Henry Chatham.