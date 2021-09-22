Greatest Hits set their sights on the dancefloor with groovy new single ‘Spicy’

Gold Coast indie outfit Greatest Hits have shared their fifth release for the year, a radiant new single titled ‘Spicy’.

Released today (September 22), ‘Spicy’ sees the band step away from their typically hazy, effects-drenched psych-rock sound, instead fusing elements of disco, surf-rock and retro pop.

The track arrives alongside a film clip produced by Will Gunn and Benjamin Robinson, shot at Aldridge State High School in Maryborough. Take a look at it below:

Advertisement

In a press release, frontman Ryan Cooper explained that he wrote ‘Spicy’ after reflecting on his introverted childhood.

“I was never the super confident kid. I particularly remember watching others shred up the dancefloor, while I watched from the side. I had all the desire, but never the boldness to back it up,” he said.

“I think we’ve all felt the pressure of onlooking eyes, which has stopped us stepping out into something, or letting our true selves loose. ‘Spicy’ is about revisiting those feelings, recognising the fire in your belly, and throwing caution to the wind.”

‘Spicy’ marks Greatest Hits’ third original single for 2021, following ‘Palm Springs’ in April and ‘Banana Moon’ in May. Today’s press release also noted that the band still have “much more to come” before the year’s end.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Greatest Hits shared an alternate mix of their single ‘Phil, Slow It Down’, and a Dokkodo Sounds remix of their track ‘Mortals’. The original versions of both tracks appeared on the band’s debut EP, ‘Volume One’, which was released independently in September of 2020.