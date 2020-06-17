Greatest Hits share new single ‘Phil, Slow It Down’

Greatest Hits have shared their latest single, ‘Phil, Slow It Down’, along with an accompanying music video.

The clip, featuring frontman Ryan Cooper, was directed by Cooper’s brother-in-law Benjamin Robinson while locked down at their family home in Maryborough, Victoria. Watch it below:

‘Phil, Slow It Down’ was produced and mixed by Sean Cook, known for his work with Bombay Bicycle Club, MGMT and Best Coast.

Greatest Hits is the brainchild of Australian artist Ryan Cooper and Josh Macyntire (Marmozets/Dream Ceremony), formed when the two were living in England. Per a press release, their music “tackles failure, identity and growing up in a light and often dismissive way”.

“At its core, Greatest Hits is about handling the heavy things, lightly,” Cooper said in a press statement. “We want to flip it on itʼs head – laugh at our insecurities, and point out our struggles, while having a good time!”

After creating a handful of “half-baked demos” and recruiting several English musicians to play their debut live show, Greatest Hits managed to secure support slots across the country for Halfnoise, Holy Wave, The Districts and more. The band went on to play festival slots at Live at Leeds, This Must Be the Place and Leeds Emerging.

Half the band were forced to leave the UK due to visa issues, and stopped over at Nashville and New York to write and record their debut single ‘Mortals’. After returning to Australia and experiencing another lineup shuffle, Greatest Hits currently perform as a trio, consisting of Ryan Cooper, Chelsea Foley and Henry Chatham.