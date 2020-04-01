Green Buzzard releases remix EP, announces DJ set livestream

Sydney indie-rock project Green Buzzard has teamed up with DJ/producer Tunnel Signs for his first-ever remix EP.

‘Masquerader Versions’ features five songs from Green Buzzard’s debut album, 2019’s ‘Amidst The Clutter And Mess’. Each track has been reworked in collaboration with Tunnel Signs – real name Ash Moses – in an attempt to give the songs a completely different feel to their original recordings.

In a press statement, Paddy Harrowsmith, the founding member and sole figurehead of Green Buzzard, noted that ‘Masquerader Versions’ was a tribute of sorts to the late Andrew Weatherall, who passed away earlier in 2020.

“We wanted to make something inspired by our combined love of Andrew Weatherall’s longform Primal Scream reworks, acid house and ’90s breakbeat,” said Harrowsmith.

He also described the EP as “a throwback to the hedonistic baggy excess of Madchester”.

To celebrate the release of the EP, Harrowsmith and Moses will perform a collaborative DJ set tonight (April 1) on a YouTube livestream from Sydney’s Club 77. The set will commence at 9pm and will feature all of the EP’s remixes as well as a series of songs that inspired the creative process.

‘Masquerader Versions’ is out now via I Oh You.