Green Day announce details of ‘The BBC Sessions’ live album

Green Day have announced a new live album, compiling four of their Maida Vale sessions from across their career.

‘The BBC Sessions’ features rare recordings of sessions for the BBC from 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2001. The 16-track record will come out on December 10.

The earliest session documented on the new record came on June 8, 1994, just months after the band released their iconic album ‘Dookie’, going on to play a number of its highlights including ‘When I Come Around’ and ‘Basket Case’.

The 1996 session saw them supporting ‘Insomniac’, before they returned to Maida Vale again in 1998 (on the ‘Nimrod’ tour) and 2001 (for ‘Warning’).

‘The BBC Sessions’ will be available in multiple physical formats, including CD and limited edition 2LP vinyl versions, including a Sea Blue/Hot Pink edition exclusive to the band’s online webstore, and a Milky Clear version to be sold at indie record shops.

Ahead of the release of the album, the band have promised to share a new track per week. First up, listen to ‘2000 Light Years Away’ from 1994 below:

See the tracklist for ‘The BBC Sessions’ below:

1. ‘She’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

2. ‘When I Come Around’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

3. ‘Basket Case’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

4. ‘2000 Light Years Away’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

5. ‘Geek Stink Breath’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

6. ‘Brain Stew’/’Jaded’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

7. ‘Walking Contradiction’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

8. ‘Stuck With Me’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

9. ‘Hitchin’ A Ride’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

10. ‘Nice Guys Finish Last’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

11. ‘Prosthetic Head’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

12. ‘Redundant’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

13. ‘Castaway’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

14. ‘Church On Sunday’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

15. ‘Minority’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

16. ‘Waiting’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

Green Day recently finished up the North American leg of their ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Rescheduled UK dates will take place next summer after multiple COVID-related delays.

Earlier this month, the band released the second part of a limited edition 7″ vinyl which is available exclusively to subscribers to their coffee company, Oakland Coffee Works.