Green Day announce last-minute intimate show in Las Vegas

Green Day have announced a last-minute intimate show in Las Vegas – find all the details below.

The Billie Joe Armstrong-led trio are due to play at the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club venue tonight (October 19) as a warm-up for their headline set at this weekend’s When We Were Young festival.

Support will come from Ultra Q whose members include frontman Armstrong’s son Jakob.

Tickets to the 21+ gig are set to go on sale at 10am PT today, and will be limited to two per customer. You’ll be able to buy yours here. Attendees are required to show their payment card and ID in order to enter.

While announcing the “not so top secret” show, Green Day told their fans: “Don’t forget to wear your best zombie look, make-up and attire.” This request is seemingly linked to a snippet of what appears to be a new music video from the band.

Don’t forget to wear your best zombie look, makeup and attire! 🧟🧟🧟‍♀️ — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 18, 2023

See you tomorrow night Vegas!! 😈🧟‍♂️🎰 pic.twitter.com/qNRz9CroRp — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 18, 2023

On October 1, Armstrong and co. appeared to tease that an upcoming project titled ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ would be arriving on October 24. Last night (October 18) they further previewed the release by sharing a nine-second black-and-white video. Tune in above.

Another zombie movie-inspired clip landed on Monday (October 16). “We are not well 🧟‍♂️,” the accompanying caption read, before linking to a website where fans can “register for a wake up call”.

Green Day’s 13th and most recent studio album, ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’, came out back in 2020. This summer, the group debuted a new song called ‘1981’ during their set at the festival d’été de Québec in Canada.

In other news, Green Day have reopened their Reverb online shop as a way to sell almost 100 pieces of used gear from across their career.