Green Day announce new single ‘Dilemma’, coming this week

Green Day have announced that their next single ‘Dilemma’ will be released this week – check out the post below.

Following on from recent tracks ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’, the song will serve as the third preview of the trio’s 14th studio album ‘Saviors’ (out January 19).

Taking to social media this week, Billie Joe Armstrong and co. confirmed that ‘Dilemma’ will arrive tomorrow (December 7). “Throwing a rager of a holiday party,” they wrote. “‘Dilemma’ is out everywhere on Thursday, come by then to check it out.”

Green Day attached a festive poster that features a strip of black-and-white photobooth images, along with the message: “A Very Green Day Holiday!” Additionally, the band invited fans to RSVP on their official YouTube channel.

See the update here:

Throwing a rager of a holiday party. Dilemma is out everywhere on Thursday, come by then to check it out. pic.twitter.com/qeDlCGNe7k — Green Day (@GreenDay) December 4, 2023

Last month saw Green Day share the full tracklist for the forthcoming ‘Saviors’. Other song titles on the ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ follow-up include ‘One Eyed Bastard’, ‘1981’, ‘Suzie Chapstick’ and ‘Living In The ’20s’.

During a recent interview, the group explained that ‘Saviors’ “bridges the gap” between fan-favourite records ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’. They also described the project as “the best of” their career.

Green Day will be embarking on a huge world tour next year in support of the album, while also celebrating 30 years of 1994’s ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of 2004’s ‘American Idiot’. The stint includes a massive show at Wembley Stadium in London.

Additionally, the trio are set to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2024 next summer alongside Pet Shop Boys and The Prodigy.