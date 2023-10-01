Green Day appear to be teasing new music in cryptic social media post

Green Day appear to be teasing new music in a cryptic social media post.

In the post, the band wrote: “It’s October 1st, WAKE UP.” They then asked fans to hit a ‘snooze’ button on a new website set up here. It takes fans to a link where they can “register for a wake up call”.

The new project teased appears to be called ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and could arrive on October 24.

It came with a video in which the date of the album was teased – you can watch that, and see the full social media post, here:

It’s October 1st, WAKE UP ⏰ now go hit snooze on https://t.co/8sgEStWYFV pic.twitter.com/ioKFcrVbst — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 1, 2023

Last month, Green Day released the 30th anniversary reissue of their classic 1994 album ‘Dookie’.

The new collection features two seminal live recordings: ‘Live At Woodstock (1994)’ (for the first time on DSPs), and the previously unreleased ‘Live In Barcelona (June 5, 1994)’.

There are also previously unheard demo versions of songs including ‘Haushinka’, ‘J.A.R.’ and ‘On The Wagon’, all of which have seen releases across the band’s back catalogue over the years (such as ‘Haushinka’ on Green Day’s 1997 album ‘Nimrod’).

Back in August meanwhile, the band shared 4-track demos under the title ‘Dookie (30th Anniversary 4-Track Demos) with songs including ‘Burnout’, ‘When I Come Around’, ‘She’ and ‘Basket Case’.

Earlier this month they posted three outtakes from the 30th anniversary reissue: a cover of Rufus Thomas’ 1963 track ‘Walking The Dog’; and hi-fi studio versions of ‘Christie Road’ (which initially appeared on debut album ‘Kerplunk’), and ‘409 In Your Coffeemaker’ (from 1990 EP ‘Slappy’).

‘Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)’ comes as a limited-edition six LP vinyl box set, a four-CD box set, and is also available digitally.

A special edition of the Vinyl set, which features each record pressed on a different shade of brown vinyl, is also for sale on the Green Day web store as well as in indie record shops.