Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a cover of The Equals’ ‘Police On My Back’ – you can listen to it below.

Throughout the coronavirus lockdown, the Green Day frontman has taken on a wide range of weekly new covers.

This is the second time the singer’s ‘No Fun Mondays’ track has been shared on a Friday, with last week’s rendition of Billy Bragg’s ‘A New England’ arriving on July 10 “because no one knows what day it is anyway.”

“This was originally written and performed by The Equals, Eddy Grant’s beat group from the 60 [sic],” Armstrong wrote alongside the cover on Instagram. “And of course The Clash slay it.”

Listen to his version of ‘Police on My Back’ below:

Some of Armstrong’s previous No Fun Mondays covers include John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’, Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’, The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’, and Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

Earlier this week, Green Day cancelled the Australia and New Zealand leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Originally set to begin in November, the event’s organisers stated that the tour was no longer possible due to “the uncertainty of the government Covid-19 travel restrictions, mass gathering [and] the safety of our fans, crew and staff”.

Organisers previously announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of the tour – set to kick off in July 2021 – after its initial run was postponed in May due to coronavirus.

Last month, the bands confirmed that rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates would take place in June 2021 after the inaugural stint earmarked for April was cancelled. The European and Asian tours were postponed for the same reasons.