Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a new cover as part of his new No Fun Mondays series of quarantine sessions — you can listen to it below.

Armstrong’s latest cover is a take on the classic The Avengers song, ‘Corpus Christi’ and follows on from earlier covers he’s done of The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’, Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ and Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

Sharing the track on social media, Armstrong wrote: ‘Welcome to another #NoFunMondays, but on a Sunday (Easter edition).

“This is one of all my all time favourite songs by the legendary San Francisco band The Avengers…I give you ‘Corpus Christi’. You can listen to the song here:

Welcome to another #NoFunMondays, but on a Sunday (Easter edition). This is one of my all time favorite songs by the legendary San Francisco band The Avengers (@penelopenet).. I give you “Corpus Christi” https://t.co/NwVRUeF11y pic.twitter.com/fC5xnyktBg — Green Day (@GreenDay) April 12, 2020

Aside from learning new covers, Armstrong has also been using his extra downtime to work on upcoming Green Day material. In a recent interview with Kerrang!, the frontman revealed he’d been “writing a lot of music” during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on,” he said. “I don’t know when I can get together with Mike [Dirnt, bass] and Tré [Cool, drums], but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with [‘Father Of All…’ producer] Butch Walker.”

Armstrong added that he’s also been spending his time indoors watching The Office as well as “going through all of my punk and rock’n’roll documentaries, trying to read a little bit here and there, and hanging out with my dogs.”

“I feel pretty lost in all of this,” he added. “I think a lot of people are trying to do the right thing and be with their families and friends as much as they can.

Earlier this month (April 3), Green Day released their surprise new remix EP ‘Otis Big Guitar Mix’ — comprising of new mixes of tracks from the band’s ‘Uno’/‘Dos’/‘Tré’ trio of albums.