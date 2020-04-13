News Music News

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong shares new ‘No Fun Mondays’ lockdown cover

Some perfect lockdown listening

Elizabeth Aubrey
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a new lockdown cover. Credit: Getty

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a new cover as part of his new No Fun Mondays series of quarantine sessions — you can listen to it below.

Armstrong’s latest cover is a take on the classic The Avengers song, ‘Corpus Christi’ and follows on from earlier covers he’s done of The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ and Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

Sharing the track on social media, Armstrong wrote: ‘Welcome to another #NoFunMondays, but on a Sunday (Easter edition).

Advertisement

“This is one of all my all time favourite songs by the legendary San Francisco band The Avengers…I give you ‘Corpus Christi’. You can listen to the song here:

Aside from learning new covers, Armstrong has also been using his extra downtime to work on upcoming Green Day material. In a recent interview with Kerrang!, the frontman revealed he’d been “writing a lot of music” during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on,” he said. “I don’t know when I can get together with Mike [Dirnt, bass] and Tré [Cool, drums], but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with [‘Father Of All…’ producer] Butch Walker.”

Armstrong added that he’s also been spending his time indoors watching The Office as well as “going through all of my punk and rock’n’roll documentaries, trying to read a little bit here and there, and hanging out with my dogs.”

Advertisement

“I feel pretty lost in all of this,” he added. “I think a lot of people are trying to do the right thing and be with their families and friends as much as they can.

Earlier this month (April 3), Green Day released their surprise new remix EP ‘Otis Big Guitar Mix’ — comprising of new mixes of tracks from the band’s ‘Uno’/‘Dos’/‘Tré’ trio of albums.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.