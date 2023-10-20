Green Day debut new song ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ at Las Vegas club show

Green Day debuted a new song at an intimate live show in Las Vegas last night (October 19) – check out footage and the full setlist below.

The Billie Joe Armstrong-led trio took to the stage at the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club venue as a warm-up for their headline sets at this weekend’s When We Were Young festival.

To begin the gig, Green Day performed their classic 1994 album ‘Dookie’ in its entirety. It came after the band released a huge 30th anniversary reissue of the Grammy-winning record last month.

Armstrong and co. then delivered a second run of tracks, which kicked off with the first outing of their upcoming single, ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’. The song is due to arrive next Tuesday (October 24) and has been previewed on social media.

To introduce the cut, Armstrong confirmed that it is “the first song off our new album”. Additionally, he announced that Green Day will be touring the US in 2024 with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

Graffitia live debut @fremontcountryclublv

🎥 TLITD31 on YT pic.twitter.com/pA1vXS9kYn — Green Day Inc. (@GreenDayInc) October 20, 2023

Holy shittttttt 💩 We just played Dookie in full, thank you for that Las Vegas 🤘🏼 AND our new single "The American Dream Is Killing Me" comes out October 24th! Set those wake up calls, ya hear?? pic.twitter.com/U6fFWw3Q8F — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 20, 2023

Later, Green Day gave the debut performance of ‘Graffitia’ from their latest album ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ (2020). The set also included the live rarities ‘Homecoming’, ‘Last Night On Earth’ and ‘Oh Love’.

The trio subsequently posted an image of a makeshift banner announcing ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ that had been hung on the side of the Vegas venue.

“Holy shittttttt We just played Dookie in full, thank you for that Las Vegas,” they wrote on X/Twitter. “AND our new single ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ comes out October 24th! Set those wake up calls, ya hear??”

Green Day’s setlist at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas was:

‘Dookie’:

‘Burnout’

‘Having a Blast’

‘Chump’

‘Longview’

‘Welcome to Paradise’

‘Pulling Teeth’

‘Basket Case’

‘She’

‘Sassafras Roots’

‘When I Come Around’

‘Coming Clean’

‘Emenius Sleepus’

‘In the End’

‘F.O.D.’

‘All By Myself’

Second set:

‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ (live debut)

‘Geek Stink Breath’

‘One Of My Lies’

‘Oh Love’ (first full performance since 2013)

‘Stuart And The Ave.’

‘Disappearing Boy’

‘Graffitia’ (live debut)

‘Letterbomb’

‘Last Night On Earth’ (first performance since 2017; first full band performance since 2009)

‘Father of All…’

‘Nuclear Family’ (first performance since 2017)

‘Warning’

‘Revolution Radio’

‘Homecoming’ (first performance since 2010)

This summer, Green Day debuted a new song called ‘1981’ during their set at the festival d’été de Québec in Canada.

In other news, the group have reopened their Reverb online shop as a way to sell almost 100 pieces of used gear from across their career.