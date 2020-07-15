Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer cancel AU/NZ Hella Mega Tour

The Australia/New Zeland stretch of the Hella Mega Tour, featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, has been cancelled. The news was announced today (July 15).

Originally set to begin in November, the event’s organisers stated that the tour was no longer possible due to “the uncertainty of the government Covid-19 travel restrictions, mass gathering [and] the safety of our fans, crew and staff”.

The three bands are yet to offer additional comments about the cancellation. However, each group did share the original post made by Hella Mega Tour.

The Hella Mega Tour was first announced in September 2019, with the Australian run earmarked back in February. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the tour has been forced to reschedule all its international dates.

Earlier this month, organisers announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of the tour – set to kick off in July 2021 – after its initial run was postponed in May due to coronavirus.

Last month, the bands confirmed that rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates would take place in June 2021 after the inaugural stint earmarked for April was cancelled. The European and Asian tours were postponed for the same reasons.

Find all international rescheduled tour dates and info on obtaining refunds for Australia/New Zealand shows here.