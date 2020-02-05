Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer tease joint Aussie tour

Brace yourselves: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have just dropped hints about an upcoming joint Australian tour.

Early this morning (February 5), the three bands simultaneously sent out the same tweet, which features the Australian and New Zealand flags, plus a hand-over-mouth emoji. Check out the tweets below.

🇦🇺🇳🇿🤭 — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 5, 2020

🇦🇺🇳🇿🤭 — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) February 5, 2020

The bands are currently scheduled to hit the road together for their epic Hella Mega Tour, which kicks off on March 8 in Singapore. The tour’s official Twitter account subsequently reposted a screenshot of the three band’s tweets, seemingly confirming the Australia and New Zealand leg. See it below.

Fans are speculating that the Australian leg of the tour might take place between April and May, due to the notable gap between the end of the tour’s Asian dates (March 28 in Tokyo) and the start of the European leg (May 24 in Moscow), as noted by Pedestrian.TV.

The Hella Mega Tour was originally announced by Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer last September. The massive tour is in support of Green Day and Weezer’s forthcoming albums, ‘Father of All…’ and ‘Van Weezer’, respectively. Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy released their second compilation album, ‘Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two’, last November.

Last month, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong revealed that he wants to re-record the band’s 2000 album ‘Warning’. “I want to go back and just do everything more live”, he said. “I think [lead single] ‘Minority’ live is a lot better than it came out on the album. But that’s just one of those things that you think about too much.”