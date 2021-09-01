NewsMusic News

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s son’s band Ultra Q share new single ‘Bowman’

The song is a nod to '2001: A Space Odyssey'

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s son’s band Ultra Q have shared a new single – listen to ‘Bowman’ below.

The California-based four piece are fronted by Jakob Armstrong and include brothers Enzo and Chris Malaspina and Kevin Judd.

The group, who have recently signed to Royal Mountain Records – the same label as Mac DeMarco, Alvvays, Orville Peck and others, have also unveiled details of their third EP, ‘Get Yourself A Friend’, which arrives on November 19.

The new video for the track can be seen here:

Armstrong and bandmate Enzo wrote the song in 2019 before revisiting it this year. PUP’s Stefan Babcock helped finish off the track.

Speaking about the track, Armstrong said: “Lyrically the song is about how I romanticise online relationships and the way in which I grew up more connected to technology than people.

“Most of it is sort of surreal and vague, but I think that it works well with the nature [and] vibe of the song. The name of the song is in reference to the character ‘David Bowman’ from 2001 Space Odyssey.

“We had been using samples from the movie in a lot of our demos and we thought it would be funny to be literally connected to it.”

Back in July, Green Day shared a behind the scenes look at their recent Hella Mega Tour warm-up show in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The long-awaited Hella Mega Tour, which also includes Fall Out Boy and Weezer, was first announced back in September 2019, but was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

