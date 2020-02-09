News Music News

Watch Green Day make pizza with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart on ‘Ellen’

Is it time for Green Day to consider a new profession?

Will Lavin
Green Day
Green Day. CREDIT: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Green Day stopped by Ellen on Friday (February 7) to make pizzas with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

The pop punk trio visited the set of the popular daytime chat show, which was being guest hosted by the rapper and celebrity chef, to promote their new album, ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’.

Taking part in a cooking segment, the band prepared homemade pizzas and pigs-in-a-blanket, all while drinking some of Stewart’s “Venus Blush” cocktails.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong explained he once worked in a pizza restaurant after dropping out of high school, while Snoop hilariously said his pizza expertise comes from knowing “how to make dough. You ain’t gotta tell me how to make dough, I’ve been making dough for a long time.”

Watch the band make pizza below:

Last month, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong revealed that he wants the band to re-record their sixth album, ‘Warning’.

The record, which was released in 2000, heard the trio incorporate folk, acoustic and pop music into their established pop-punk sound. It received positive reviews, but did not garner as much commercial success as its predecessors.

Meanwhile, Green Day have announced that they will donate royalties from their latest track to sexual assault charities, after it sampled a Joan Jett track that was originally written by Gary Glitter.

The chorus to ‘Oh Yeah!’ hears the punk band sample Jett’s 1980 version of ‘Do You Wanna Touch Me’, which was first performed by the shamed musician in 1973.

