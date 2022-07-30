Green Day perform deep cuts at Lollapalooza warm-up show

Before they headline the Sunday program at Lollapalooza 2022, Green Day played an intimate warm-up show last night (July 29) and performed a whole host of deep cuts – check out footage and the complete setlist below.

Taking to 1,100-capacity Metro in Chicago, Green Day quickly veered off their written setlist – which, according to reports, was very similar to what they played on their recent Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

According to fans, 19 of the 28 songs that Green Day performed were not on the written setlist, with the band leaning heavily on early albums ‘Kerplunk’ (1991), ‘Dookie’ (1994) and ‘Insomniac’ (1995).

Advertisement

‘Church On Sunday’ and the title track from ‘Warning’ were both played live for the first time since 2001, while ‘American Idiot’ cut ‘Whatsername’ was performed by the whole band for the first time since 2005 (via Setlist.fm).

Check out footage below:

Green Day played J.A.R. and a smarter Jim would’ve ended the night on that perfect note. pic.twitter.com/LHXupgCUbt — Jim Michalik (@JimsNoGood) July 30, 2022

Advertisement

Green Day played:

‘American Idiot’

‘Holiday’

‘Revolution Radio’

‘Letterbomb’ (First time live since 2017)

‘Church on Sunday’ (First time live since 2001)

‘Too Dumb to Die’ (First time live since 2017)

‘Scattered’

‘Bang Bang’

‘Chump’

‘Longview’

‘Burnout’

‘Disappearing Boy’

‘Private Ale’ (First time live since 2016)

‘Christie Road’ (First time live since 2017)

‘One of My Lies’ (First time live since 2017)

‘Whatsername’ (First full-band performance since 2005)

‘Oh Love’ (Partial, aborted during the first verse; first time live since 2013)

‘Warning’ (First time live since 2001)

‘Murder City’ (First full band performance since 2013)

‘Welcome to Paradise’

‘Geek Stink Breath’ (First time live since 2017)

‘Stuck With Me’

‘Basket Case’

‘Brain Stew’

‘St. Jimmy’

‘J.A.R.’ (First time live since 2017; not on written setlist)

‘Minority’

‘Waiting’

During the gig, Green Day once again performed in front of a screen that said “Fuck Ted Cruz”.

First shown off in Europe, the message arrives amid broader criticism of Cruz and the US Republican party in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers, but Cruz – who serves as the state’s junior senator – has continually thwarted attempts to pass stricter gun laws in the wake of the shooting.

At a recent London show, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told the crowd that he would be “renouncing” his US citizenship, following the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.