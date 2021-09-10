Green Day release their live cover of KISS’ ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ from ‘Hella Mega Tour’

Green Day have released an official version of their recent live cover of KISS’ ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’.

The trio have just concluded the US leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, with the tour set to continue in the UK and Europe next summer.

Green Day regularly covered ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’, which was originally released by KISS back in 1975, during their sets on the ‘Hella Mega Tour’, and the band have now released a live recording of the cover on streaming platforms.

“Even though the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ is over (for now), we want to keep partying every day,” Green Day said in a statement about their ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ cover, which you can hear below.

“Which is why we’re dropping our live version of ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ right here, right now!!”

Last month saw Green Day raise a toast to the return of live music by sharing the video for their track ‘Pollyanna’ and stating: “It’s the BEST feeling being out on the road w/ the ‘Hella Mega Tour’!!”

During the final night of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ last week, Green Day pranked Weezer by running on stage during the latter’s set dressed in ridiculous costumes.

Green Day fans were quick to speculate about the prank, with one fan writing “I believe the speedo captain was Tré, the horse was Mike and the Elvis suit was Billie,” in the video’s comments section. Another wrote: “Glad I got to witness this.”