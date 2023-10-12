Green Day reopen their Reverb shop to sell old touring and studio guitars

Green Day have announced that they will be reopening their Reverb shop as a way to sell almost 100 bits of used gear from their career.

The online store is set to open on Wednesday, October 18. Fans can currently view what is going to be up for sale by visiting the site. A hand full of Billie Joel Armstrong’s guitars that he played on tour, in the studio, and in music videos will be up for grabs as well as a cabinet that was used over 10 years ago while the band were creating their album trilogy Uno!, Dos! and Tré!

There is also a giveaway for fans who sign up to be the first to hear when The Official Green Day Reverb Shop reopens. Everyone who signs up will automatically be entered for the chance to win Armstrong’ one-of-a-kind custom Gibson BJA Jr. prototype guitar.

More of @GreenDay’s storied gear is coming to Reverb! Sign up to get notified when the shop goes live: https://t.co/hbE8WCK1UR — Reverb (@reverb) October 11, 2023

Elsewhere, the band appeared to be teasing new music via a cryptic social media post.

In the post, the band wrote: “It’s October 1st, WAKE UP.” They then asked fans to hit a ‘snooze’ button on a new website set up here. It takes fans to a link where they can “register for a wake up call”.

The new project teased appears to be called ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and could arrive on October 24.

In other news, Last month, Green Day released the 30th anniversary reissue of their classic 1994 album ‘Dookie’.

Back in August meanwhile, the band shared 4-track demos under the title ‘Dookie (30th Anniversary 4-Track Demos) with songs including ‘Burnout’, ‘When I Come Around’, ‘She’ and ‘Basket Case’.