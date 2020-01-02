Green Day reveal new album title was inspired by Slayer’s Kerry King

Green Day have revealed how the title of their upcoming third album was inspired by advice from Slayer‘s Kerry King.

Speaking to Kerrang, singer Billie Joe Armstrong revealed how the album title ‘Father Of All…’ was chosen because it sounded “badass”.

“It’s just a badass title,” he said. “I think it was Kerry King from Slayer – they have an album called ‘God Hates Us All’, and someone asked, ‘Do you really think God hates us all?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know! It’s just a badass title!’ As soon as the title came up, I was like, ‘Oh man, this is good.’”

The punk icons also revealed how they explored a wide variety of genres as they geared up to start making the record – including Motown.

“We don’t want to do what everyone would expect us to do, so it was just kinda mischief and making it fun,” Tre Cool explained. “That was the bottom line of it.”

“There’s a very fine line threading the needle for us, because we do want to try new things, but we always want to make sure it’s absolute Green Day, you know?” Armstrong added.

It comes as Green Day prepare to head out on the Hella Mega Stadium tour later this year – which sees them hitting the road with the likes of Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The dates will kick off in Europe, with UK and Ireland gigs taking place at the end of June. All three will then return to North America for a headline tour across July and August.