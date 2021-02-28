Green Day side-project The Network play riotous set on ‘Fallon’

Green Day‘s side-project returned to TV this weekend (February 27) after 16 years – watch their performance on Fallon below.

The not-so-secret band returned last year, releasing their latest album ‘Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!’ in December, marking their first full-length LP since 2003’s ‘Money Money 2020’. They also dropped the ‘Trans Am’ EP in November.

For the new Fallon performance, the band appeared in their trademark masks, running through a riotous performance of their track ‘Threat Level Midnight’ before promptly trashing the set.

Watch the performance below.

🎸 #FallonTonight Tunes 🎸@wearethenetwork (𝘢 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘩𝘰'𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘎𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘋𝘢𝘺) ends their performance of “Threat Level Midnight” with a bang! Watch the full performance ▶️ https://t.co/kBSEj94wLx pic.twitter.com/pSrGcv03Df — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 27, 2021

The performance was The Network’s first live appearance since they supported Green Day in San Francisco on October 13, 2005.

Speaking about their recently released comeback album, The Network said in a statement: “Back in 2003 we, The Network, warned mankind of the fate they would meet in the year 2020.

“To no surprise 2020 is upon us and it looks exactly as our prophecy predicted. As one final warning on December 4, 2020, we will release ‘Money Money 2020 Pt II: We Told Ya So!’. We are at Threat Level Midnight.”

Green Day, meanwhile, released their first new music of 2021 this week in the form of the single ‘Here Comes The Shock’.

In a recent NME interview, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also revealed that he’s been writing a lot of new music in recent months.

“I’ve been writing a lot. I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone,” he said.

“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens. That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”