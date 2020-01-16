Green Day to donate all royalties from new song ‘Oh Yeah!’ to charity

Green Day have announced that they will donate royalties from their latest track to sexual assault charities, after it sampled a Joan Jett track that was originally written by Gary Glitter.

The chorus to ‘Oh Yeah!’ hears the punk band sample Jett’s 1980 version of ‘Do You Wanna Touch Me’, which was first performed by the shamed musician in 1973.

Posting on Twitter, Green Day confirmed that all proceeds from the track would go straight to the International Justice Mission and RAINN, two charities that work with victims of sexual offences.

“Yes that’s a @joanjett sample you’re hearing,” they wrote. “Since one of the writers on that song is a total asshole, we decided to donate our royalties from Oh Yeah! to @IJM and @RAINN.”

Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, was jailed in February 2016 for a string of sex abuse offences dating back to the ’70s and ’80s. They included attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one of having sex with a girl under 13.

Gadd was previously convicted in 1999 for possession of child pornography and served four months in prison. After his release he relocated to Vietnam where he was subsequently convicted for child sex abuse offences.

Green Day’s latest effort is taken from their upcoming album ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’, which will arrive in February.

Later this year, the band will also head out on the Hella Mega Stadium tour, which sees them hit the road with the likes of Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

The dates will kick off in Europe, with UK and Ireland gigs taking place at the end of June. All three will then return to North America for a headline tour across July and August.