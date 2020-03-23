Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong shares cover of Tommy James and the Shondells from quarantine

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a cover of ’60s band Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’.

The track was recorded in Armstrong’s bedroom as he self-isolates amid the continued coronavirus pandemic.

“Dear friends.. While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life,” he writes in the description for the video. “Family, friends and of course music.

Advertisement

“I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the shondells ‘I Think We’re Alone Now” in my bedroom.

“I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together,” he concluded. Listen to the cover below.

Armstrong is the latest musician to share music from their home as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Over the weekend, The War On Drugs and Run The Jewels have both shared rough sketches of new music live from their studios, while Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard covered John Lennon and Phoebe Bridgers among others in the latest edition of his ‘Live From Home’ series of live streams.

Advertisement

Green Day released their latest album ‘Father Of All…’ last month. An NME review of the record said the album saw the trio “eschewing the politics and having a good old knees-up on a raucous 13th album”.

“Green Day have been bold and brazen and free of pretence. Their intent is laid bare when comparing two of the band’s record sleeves: ‘American Idiot’ was a heart like a hand grenade, ‘Father Of All’ is a unicorn puking a rainbow. Don’t try to make sense of it. Just enjoy.”

The band also recently postponed their upcoming Asia tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Read the NME Big Read with Green Day about ‘Father Of All…’ here.