Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong teases crowd-pleasing Hella Mega Tour setlist, promising “all the favourites”

Green Day‘s Bille Joe Armstrong has discussed the band’s upcoming Hella Mega tour dates across 2020, hinting at a crowd-pleasing setlist.

The band will hit the road across the planet with Weezer and Fall Out Boy this year, with the tour announced in conjunction with each band releasing a new song last September.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Armstrong said: “It’s going to be a lot of familiar tunes that are gonna be played. You know, we’re going to play a couple of new songs, and then definitely going to blast into all of the stuff that people… all the favourites.”

Advertisement

Teased by Lowe on his previous refusal to admit that Green Day have “hits”, Billie Joe then reveals: “We’re playing the hits!”

“We have more songs,” Billie Joe continues. “I’ve written, like, three or four since the first single [Father Of All…] came out [last September]. I mean, the way people are able to put out music now, we’re so stoked, because now we can just put stuff out anytime we want – we’re completely unstructured. So to put out a single here, or an EP there, or contribute something to what would eventually be an album… we don’t really know, but we’re into it. So hopefully maybe there’ll be even more music this summer. We’ll see what happens.”

When asked how many songs Green Day have leftover from the Father Of All… sessions, Billie Joe reveals, “We’ve got, like, seven songs left from that session. And then, yeah, there’s like four more [that have been written since then], so we have almost another album’s worth of stuff right now.”

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer recently added Australia and New Zealand tour dates to the Hella Mega Tour. See the full list of tour dates below.

Advertisement

Green Day released their new album ‘Father Of All…’ last week, which NME called “a raucous knees-up”.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will play:

June

13 Paris, La Defense Arena

14 Groningen, Stadspark

17 Antwerp, Sportspaleis

21 Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium

24 Glasgow, Glasgow Green

26 London, London Stadium

27 Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 Dublin, RDS Arena

July

17 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park

21 San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park

24 San Diego, CA, Petco Park

25 Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

28 Commerce City, CO, DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

31 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

August

1 Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park

5 Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

6 Jacksonville, FL, TIAA Bank Field

8 Atlanta, GA, SunTrust Park

11 Minneapolis, MN, Target Field

13 Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

15 Pittsburgh, PA, PNC Park

16 Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

19 Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

21 Washington, DC, Nationals Park

22 New York, NY, Citi Field

24 Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

27 Boston, MA, Fenway Park

29 Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

November

8 Perth, HBF Park

11 Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

14 Sydney, Bankwest Stadium

17 Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

20 Dunedin, Forsyth Barr Stadium

22 Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium