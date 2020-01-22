Greg Page, one of the original members of beloved children’s band The Wiggles, has been discharged from the hospital after he went into cardiac arrest on stage during the band’s first reunion gig last week.

On January 17, the original lineup of The Wiggles held their first concert with their original lineup since 2016 at Sydney’s Castle Hill RSL. It was one of the two 18+ shows the band threw to raise funds for bushfire relief. During the performance, Page reportedly went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital to receive treatment.

Today (January 22), the band confirmed on Twitter that Page was doing well and has been discharged from the hospital to recover in his own home. “Thank you all for your questions and concerns about Greg,” they wrote. “We are happy to let you know that he has been discharged from hospital today and will now begin a journey of rest and recovery at home.”

The Wiggles added: “Your thoughts and prayers for Greg have meant the world to him and his family, but moving forward, they ask for some privacy so Greg can focus on his recovery.”

Read the band’s full statement below.

According to a Twitter update from the band, the original Wiggles continued their performance on January 18 with the help of special musical guests. Other Wiggles members, Emma and Simon, filled in for Page that night.