Gregor shares new single ‘The Rock (and the Stars)’

Melbourne alt-pop artist Gregor has shared a new single, ‘The Rock (and the Stars)’.

The song premiered alongside a hand-drawn animated music video. Watch it below:

‘The Rock (and the Stars)’ is Gregor’s first single from his upcoming sophomore album, ‘Destiny’, which is slated for a November 13 release through Chapter Music.

“I was searching for the simplest metaphors for self-reflection I could find, that still satisfied my desire for natural imagery and expressed the strong feelings I have that everything is connected,” Gregor said in a statement.

“More specifically, this song is about taking a moment to consider the change that has occurred in your life since the last time you took such a moment, and recognising this gesture itself as the thread that connects you to yourself, irrespective of time and circumstance.”

‘Destiny’ follows Gregor’s debut full-length, ‘Silver Drop’, which was released in 2018. Prior to that, Gregor had released a series of cassette recordings titled ‘Thoughts and Faults’ in 2016.

Gregor currently plays bass in Laura Jean‘s live band, and contributed backing vocals on Sweet Whirl‘s debut album, ‘How Much Works’.

Gregor currently performs with a live band with up to nine members. He has made numerous festival appearances over the years, including Golden Plains, Camp Doogs, Boogie Festival, Something Unlimited and New Zealand’s The Others Way.

‘Destiny’ can be pre-saved/pre-ordered from this link.