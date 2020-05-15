Gregor shares new stop-motion video for ‘Silver Drop’

Two years after the album’s release, Gregor has shared a new music video for the title track of his second album, ‘Silver Drop’.

The new video is a mix of stop-motion, film photography and screen painting, directed by Chris Cochrane-Friedrich. It sees Gregor wander about Melbourne’s CBD, before pivoting into an X-Ray-esque frolic in the park. Watch it below:

Cochrane-Friedrich told NME Australia the video was born from “a bunch of expired black and white film stock”.

“‘Silver Drop’ was the perfect tune to try out a bunch of techniques with it. It was a super fun day running around with a tripod on wheels, trying to take single frames while crossing traffic lights. The next day we shot everything at the park and I hand-painted all of that stuff to bring some colour to the end of the clip!” he said.

Gregor has, as his label Chapter Music points out, put out music videos at the steady rate of about one a year, since ‘Silver Drop’s release in 2018. ‘Bugs’ arrived late last year, with a similarly ponderous video of Gregor in a butterfly greenhouse at Melbourne Zoo.

The enigmatic Melbourne artist is set to feature on fellow-Chapter Music artist Sweet Whirl‘s forthcoming album ‘How Much Works’. He sings backup vocals on ‘Make That Up For Me’ and ‘Conga Line’.

Gregor’s first album ‘Thoughts & Faults’ is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, with cassettes newly available on his Bandcamp.

Last year, Gregor was nominated for Best Album and Best Solo Artist at the Music Victoria awards. The awards ultimately went to The Teskey Brothers and Courtney Barnett respectively.