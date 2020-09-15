Gregor shares psychedelic new single ‘Senseless’

Gregor has shared ‘Senseless’, the second single from his forthcoming second album ‘Destiny’.

It’s a warped and psychedelic turn from the Melbourne singer-songwriter, following the lullabye tones of first single ‘The Rock (and the Stars)’.

The contrast between the two songs and their place on ‘Destiny’ was alluded to in a press release, which described the upcoming record as “beginning gently” before growing “progressively haunted”.

Advertisement

Gregor said ‘Senseless’ was “an exploration in tangential groove dedicated to the repetitive cycle of making mistakes and subsequent inability to learn from them.”

Listen to it below.

‘Destiny’ will be released November 13 on Chapter Music. It’s set to follow Gregor’s debut full-length, ‘Silver Drop’, released in 2018. A music video for the title track was released earlier this year. Gregor’s debut collection of cassette recordings ‘Thoughts and Faults’ was released in 2016.

Gregor currently plays bass in Laura Jean‘s live band, and contributed backing vocals on Sweet Whirl‘s debut album, ‘How Much Works’.

Advertisement

Gregor’s own live show features a nine-piece band, which has made notable appearances at music festivals over the years including Golden Plains, Camp Doogs, Boogie Festival, Something Unlimited and New Zealand’s The Others Way.