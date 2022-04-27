Greta Stanley announces ‘Real Shows In Real Life’ tour

Greta Stanley has announced a nine-date national tour in support of her imminent second album, ‘Real Love In Real Life’.

The tour will kick off in Brisbane on Thursday July 7, with back-to-back shows on the Gold Coast and in Ipswich rounding out that week. She’ll take to NSW next, playing shows in Wollongong, Sydney and Newcastle, before heading to Melbourne at the end of July. She’ll wrap the tour up in the first week of August, hitting up the local far-north Queensland hotspots of Townsville and Cairns.

Tickets for all shows bar Ipswich – which goes on sale Friday June 3 – are available now from Stanley’s label, Double Drummer.

Advertisement

‘Real Love In Real Life’ is due out this Friday (April 29). It was announced back in February alongside the single ‘Red Earth Dirt’, with earlier singles ‘Soak Into This’, ‘New Feeling’, ‘Hope It Lands’ and ‘Close Call’ also appearing on the tracklist. The album follows up on Stanley’s full-length debut, 2017’s ‘Full Grown’, as well as her 2019 EP ‘Sun In My Eyes’.

On the new album’s genesis, Stanley said: “Making my second album through a pandemic was hard to plan. Rather than spending two-to-three weeks straight in a studio and nailing it out in one go, I did a day or two here and there whenever I could. This gave us time to really sit with the songs and feel very confident about each one before moving onto the next.

“I’m proud to have a finished record that I got to create with not only my friends and fellow locals of Far North Queensland, but people I really admire and trust in this industry.”

Greta Stanley’s ‘Real Shows In Real Life’ tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 7 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 8 – Gold Coast, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Saturday 9 – Ipswich, Studio 188

Thursday 14 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 15 – Sydney, Waywards

Saturday 16 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Friday 30 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

AUGUST

Friday 5 – Townsville, Otherwise Bar

Saturday 6 – Cairns, Tanks Art Centre