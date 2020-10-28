Greta Stanley announces ‘Solo & Intimate’ Queensland tour

Greta Stanley has today (October 28) announced a tour of Queensland’s major cities, due to take place in November and December. Per a press release, the shows will be Stanley’s last for 2020.

Each of the four performances promises to be intimate, with Stanley opting to tour without a backing band. She will visit Brisbane, Gold Coast, Townsville and Cairns as part of the tour.

Tickets to all four shows, detailed below, are on sale now.

Greta Stanley has shared two singles thus far during 2020, ‘Soak Into This’ and ‘New Feeling’. Both hit streaming services earlier this year and will feature on Stanley’s forthcoming second album.

Stanley is yet to confirm the release date or title of the album.

The aforementioned singles followed on from Stanley’s 2019 EP, ‘Sun In My Eyes’, which was her first record since her debut album, 2017’s ‘Full Grown’.

Following her forthcoming Queensland tour, Stanley will appear at the 2021 edition of Yours & Owls Festival in January. Tones And I, Benee, DMA’s and more are also set to perform at the Wollongong festival.

Greta Stanley’s Solo & Intimate QLD Tour:

NOVEMBER

Friday 20 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Saturday 21 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Saturday 28 – Townsville, Otherwise Bar

DECEMBER

Sunday 6 – Cairns, Gilligan’s