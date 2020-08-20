Greta Stanley drops new single ‘New Feeling’

Townsville singer-songwriter Greta Stanley dropped her second single for 2020 today (August 21).

The song, titled ‘New Feeling’, is the follow-up single to ‘Soak Into This’, which hit streaming services in March.

‘New Feeling’ is also the second taste of Stanley’s forthcoming sophomore album. The as-yet-untitled record is the follow-up to her 2017 album, ‘Full Grown’.

Per a press release, Stanley said she wrote ‘New Feeling’ “when I’d been through those feelings or sense of being lost, and searching for what I needed or what would help me feel better, but then coming out of that space feeling positive, changing my outlook.”

She co-wrote the track with German producer Tobias Kuhn, best known for his work with Milky Chance and Dean Lewis. Kuhn, who produced ‘New Feeling’, also received a writing credit on Stanley’s earlier single, ‘Soak Into This’.

Matthew Neighbour (Courtney Barnett, The Avalanches) mixed and mastered Stanley’s latest track.

“‘New Feeling’ is about the power a good song can have; it can change your mood or entire day,” Stanley said in her press statement.

“It’s about the power of music and the power of your mindset”.

Stanley is set to perform at the 2021 edition of Yours & Owls in Wollongong. Tones And I, Benee, DMA’S and a handful of other artists will also take to the stage during the festival.