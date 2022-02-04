Greta Stanley drops new single ‘Red Earth Dirt’, announces sophomore album

Greta Stanley is back with a pop swooner, lamenting on her life’s ambitions and mysteries in new single ‘Red Earth Dirt’.

Cairns native Stanley said of ‘Red Earth Dirt’ in a press release: “This song is about a lot of things – aliens, UFOs, love, family, the future, bad driving, my dog.

“Ultimately, I was inspired to write it thinking about the life I want, which is the life my parents have. They live in a quiet little green place… and have just what they need to be happy.

“It’s a song that reminds me of home but is also about a fear of the unknown – the relationships I have and weaving moments of my life that are small but feel so significant.”

The single was released today (February 4) with an accompanying music video, filmed and directed by Saskia Hilton in Stanley’s hometown.

Of the video, Stanley said: “We wanted to do a bit of an 80s alien encounter theme, and I think we nailed it. There’re a few lines in the song that reference UFO/alien searching/sightings. My boyfriend Bronson is super into looking up and knowing about that stuff.

“We’d been watching a lot of X-Files, and old alien movies so the film clip theme was inspired by that, but also Saskia [director] just has such a good eye and strong vision to take this small reference and make it into something larger… I got a few stares when I stopped for snacks at the corner store in my sparkly get-up, haha.”

Watch the video below:

‘Red Earth Dirt’ is lifted from Stanley’s forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Real Love in Real Life’, whose April 29 release was also announced today. Find the tracklist below.

From the upcoming album, Stanley released single ‘Close Call’ last October, a dreamy track the singer said was “about being frustrated with people’s egos”. Additionally, Stanley put out another album cut, ‘Hope It Lands’, in July 2021.

Upon its release this April, ‘Real Love in Real Life’ will serve as the follow-up to Stanley’s 2017 debut album ‘Full Grown’, as well as her 2019 EP ‘Sun In My Eyes’.

Greta Stanley’s ‘Real Love In Real Life’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Plant My Feet’

2. ‘Keep My Cool’

3. ‘Hope It Lands’

4. ‘Soak Into This’

5. ‘New Feeling’

6. ‘Heartbeat Harbour’

7. ‘Hold On You’

8. ‘Favourite Songs’

9. ‘Close Call’

10. ‘Red Earth Dirt’

11. ‘More Than You Could Know’

12. ‘Real Love in Real Life’